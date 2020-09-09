Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love, drama and relationships. Every few days, the islanders must couple up or risk going home.
Premieres
Selling the Big Easy (HGTV at 9) Real estate agent Brittany Picolo-Ramos helps potential home buyers find their dream home in historic New Orleans. In the premiere, one half of a married couple loves the city’s old architecture, but the other is hoping for a modern touch.
Specials
9/11: The Final Minutes of Flight 93 (History at 8) Previously classified evidence is combined to piece together what really happened to doomed Flight 93 in a gripping minute-by-minute account.
9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together (ABC at 8) A dedication special filmed at the 2014 opening of the National September 11 Memorial Museum at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City.
9/11: The Pentagon (History at 9) The dramatic story of what happened inside the Pentagon in the harrowing minutes after impact.
Great Performances’ “Romeo and Juliet” (PBS at 9) Experience Shakespeare’s classic as a ballet from choreographer Kenneth MacMillan performed by dancers from the Royal Ballet set to a score by Prokofiev and filmed on atmospheric sets and locations throughout Budapest.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kelly Clarkson, Joy Reid, the Flaming Lips.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John David Washington, Snoh Aalegra, guest host Samuel L. Jackson.
— Nina Zafar