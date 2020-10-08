Selling the Big Easy (HGTV at 9) Dan and Erika currently live in Beaumont, Tex., but are renting a condo in the French Quarter because they can’t seem to stay away from the city and are looking to find a place to call their own.
Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.
Premieres
Deaf U (Netflix) The series follows a group of students who attend Gallaudet University, a private college for the deaf and hard of hearing in Washington, D.C.
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix) An au pair plunges into an abyss of chilling secrets.
The Right Stuff (Disney Plus) Astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that will either kill them or make them immortal in the quest to be a part of Project Mercury.
Movies
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix) Desperate for a breakthrough as she nears the big 4-0, struggling New York City playwright (Radha Blank) finds inspiration by reinventing herself as a rapper.
Special
To Live or Die on Everest (Discovery at 9) A team of expert mountaineers on a mission to solve the mystery of George Mallory and Andrew Irvine, two explorers who vanished on their journey to summit Mount Everest in 1924.
Returning
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America at 11) Season 28.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kevin James, Lenny Kravitz, Nate Bargatze.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford and Aaron Sorkin.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Killer Mike, Norah Jones.
— Nina Zafar