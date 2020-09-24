Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love. Every few days, they must couple up or risk going home.

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

AD

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Sen. Bernie Sanders

(I-Vt.), Bakari Sellers, Jim Belushi and Coleman Hughes.

Premieres

A Perfect Crime (Netflix) This docuseries investigates the 1991 killing of politician Detlev Rohwedder, an unsolved mystery at the heart of Germany’s tumultuous reunification.

AD

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock) “Late Night With Seth Meyers” writer and frequent on-air contributor Amber Ruffin helms her own comedic talk series, produced by Meyers.

Country-ish (Netflix) Follow Coffey Anderson and his wife, Criscilla, as they navigate their opposing country vs. city perspectives when it comes to both life and parenting their three children.

AD

Sneakerheads (Netflix) Family man Devin falls back into his sneaker obsession after his pal Bobby talks him into a scheme to obtain a mythical pair of sneakers.

Tehran (Apple TV Plus) A Mossad agent goes undercover on her first mission in Iran’s capital, which also happens to be her birthplace.

Utopia (Amazon Prime) A group of young adults get a cult underground graphic novel, which burdens them with the dangerous task of saving the world.

AD

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Disney Plus) An all-access pass to explore Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge and The Seas With Nemo & Friends at Epcot.

Movies

Secret Society of Second Born Royals (Disney Plus) A rebellious princess is stunned to learn that she has superpowers and belongs to a secret society with a long-standing tradition of covertly keeping the peace throughout the kingdom.

AD

Miniseries

A Wilderness of Error (FX at 8) This five-part adaptation of Errol Morris’s true-crime book examines the case of Army surgeon Jeffrey MacDonald, who was convicted of murdering his family.

Returning

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) Talented amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition in which they must bake up their greatest creations to earn the title of best in Britain. Season 8.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Sting, Gugu Mbatha-Raw.