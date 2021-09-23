Mr. Corman (Apple TV Plus) Josh hasn’t seen his dad in nearly three years.
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Rebecca is stunned by a surprise loss, and as the team rallies to show support, Ted is struggling with something else from his past.
Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
Dynasty (CW at 8) Fallon, Sam and Kirby go to Los Angeles, and Adam presents his research to the board. Jeff is annoyed Dominique has disappeared, and Cristal has an emotional moment with Amanda.
Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 9) Rob Mariano, a.k.a. “Boston Rob” on “Survivor,” goes back to his hometown to renovate his parents’ house.
Ancient Aliens (History at 9) Exploring the human genome and think about whether extraterrestrials helped humans survive.
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT at 9) Melissa Rycroft goes to the first rehearsal to find showmanship mentoring candidates, and Brittany Perry-Russell’s choreography shakes up the candidates.
Premieres
An American Story (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) An anthology series celebrating remarkable people and their stories all across the country.
Foundation (Apple TV Plus) Hari Sheldon and his followers try to preserve their culture against the backdrop of a collapsing galaxy.
Wolfboy and the Everything Factory (Apple TV Plus) Wolfboy discovers an odd realm at the center of Earth, filled with creatures who create things for the world.
Ganglands (Netflix) Mehdi is a thief who wants to protect his family from a powerful drug lord and will stop at nothing in a violent turf war.
Jailbirds New Orleans (Netflix) A look at the lives of incarcerated women at the Orleans Justice Center.
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia (Netflix) Members of Sicily’s “Anti-Mafia” coalition are accused of being the criminals themselves.
Specials
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light (Lifetime at 8) A documentary follows gymnast Aly Raisman as she meets with survivors of sexual abuse.
Miniseries
Curse of the Chippendales (Discovery Plus) Exploring the dark underbelly of the all-male striptease dance troupe founded by Steve Banerjee.
Midnight Mass (Netflix) A charismatic young priest arrives in a dying town and brings unbelievable miracles and mysteries.
Movies
Birds of Paradise (Amazon Prime) An American teen makes it into an elite Paris ballet academy on scholarship and immediately sparks up a rivalry with the school’s best dancer.
A Spark Story (Disney Plus) Peer into Pixar’s SparkShorts filmmaking process through two new shorts entitled “Twenty Something” and “Nona.”
The Starling (Netflix) A husband and wife adjust to life after loss as they struggle to move forward.
My Little Pony: A New Generation (Netflix) Sunny and Izzy, an earth pony and unicorn respectively, go on an adventure to restore harmony to Equestria.
The Secret Lives of College Freshmen (LMN at 8) A college freshman moves into a seemingly perfect dorm on campus, but finds out a previous resident died under mysterious circumstances.
The Show (Showtime at 9) A look at the nuts and bolts behind the scenes of the Super Bowl halftime show.
Returning
Blood & Water (Netflix) Season 2.
Goliath (Amazon Prime) Season 4.
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) The popular baking competition show dishes out a new group of amateur bakers for season 12. Pictured above from left to right: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.
Kota Factory (Netflix) Season 2.
Point of View: A Designer Profile (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Season 2.
Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Season 12.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Season 30.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Andy Cohen, Alessia Cara.
— Anying Guo