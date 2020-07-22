(All times Eastern.)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (VH1 at 8) For the final challenge before being crowned and securing a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, the top All Stars must write, record and perform a verse of RuPaul’s single “Clap Back.”

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives (Food Network at 9) Guy Fieri and his son call in five of their chef friends to combine great restaurant food with cooking at home via video chat.

Premieres

Rogue Trip (Disney Plus) Bob Woodruff and his photographer son Mack travel to six different regions typically known for conflict hoping to change viewers’ perceptions of them.

Specials

Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist (Amazon Prime) The comedian traveled the world meeting locals and learning about different cultures, and he brings those experiences to stand-up sets specific to each country he visited.

50 Shades of Sharks (Nat Geo at 10) A full immersion into the private lives of sharks shows them hunting, resting, cleaning and reproducing: revelations that may forever change the way we look at sharks.

Movies

Radioactive (Amazon Prime) Rosamund Pike stars in this film based on a true story about Nobel Prize-winning physicist and chemist Marie Curie.

Returning

The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS at 8) Season 2.

Room 104 (HBO at 11) Season 4.

— Nina Zafar