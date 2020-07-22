Premieres
Rogue Trip (Disney Plus) Bob Woodruff and his photographer son Mack travel to six different regions typically known for conflict hoping to change viewers’ perceptions of them.
Specials
Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist (Amazon Prime) The comedian traveled the world meeting locals and learning about different cultures, and he brings those experiences to stand-up sets specific to each country he visited.
50 Shades of Sharks (Nat Geo at 10) A full immersion into the private lives of sharks shows them hunting, resting, cleaning and reproducing: revelations that may forever change the way we look at sharks.
Movies
Radioactive (Amazon Prime) Rosamund Pike stars in this film based on a true story about Nobel Prize-winning physicist and chemist Marie Curie.
Returning
The Greatest #AtHome Videos (CBS at 8) Season 2.
Room 104 (HBO at 11) Season 4.
— Nina Zafar