AKA Jane Roe (FX at 9) Norma McCorvey’s journey from abortion rights plaintiff and advocate to antiabortion campaigner.
Black Hearted Killer (LMN at 8) A couple donates their deceased daughter’s heart, but the recipient begins to cross boundaries and wreak havoc on their lives.
Premieres
The Big Fib (Disney Plus) Kids must figure out the fibber through the questioning of an expert who is paired with a really good liar.
History 101 (Netflix) Infographics and archival footage deliver short history lessons on scientific breakthroughs, social movements and world-changing discoveries.
All on the Line (Discovery at 9) Reality series that follows two fishing boats and their crews off the coast of Gloucester, Mass.
Special
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet - Quarantine (Apple TV Plus) This special follows the team behind a popular video game as they work from home.
Returning
Homecoming (Amazon Prime) Season 2.
Marvel’s Future Avengers (Disney Plus) Season 2.
Selling Sunset (Netflix) Season 2.
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jennifer Lopez, Henry Winkler, Twenty One Pilots.
— Nina Zafar