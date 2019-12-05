Premieres

Astronomy Club (Netflix) With unique individual perspectives that converge into a unified voice, sketch comedy group Astronomy Club delivers a smart brand of humor.

Virgin River (Netflix) Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from Los Angeles to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what she finds.

Glow Up (Netflix) Aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.

Reprisal (Hulu) Abigail Spencer plays a woman seeking revenge after being left for dead in this “hyper-noir” thriller.

Truth Be Told (Apple TV Plus) A true-crime podcaster is haunted by a murder case she covered when it turns out her original suspect may have been wrongfully convicted.

Returning

In the Long Run (Starz at 10) Season 2.

Miniseries

The Confession Killer (Netflix) Five-part true-crime series focuses on the case of serial killer Henry Lee Lucas, who confessed to more than 300 killings in the 1980s.

Movies

A Storybook Christmas (Lifetime at 8) Event planner Celeste unknowingly hires a male nanny to help give her niece a happy Christmas and may find a Christmas love herself.

Specials

Bill Burr Presents Jessica Kirson: Talking to Myself (Comedy Central at midnight) Comedian Kirson entertains the room with tales of lesbian one-night stands, fat camp survivors and the enduring misery of singing “Happy Birthday” with other white people.

Late Night

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Pharrell Williams, Chris Parnell, the Weeknd.

— Nina Zafar

