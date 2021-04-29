Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel and Steelo celebrate embarrassing their friends.
MacGyver (CBS at 8) In the season finale, Mac and Riley go missing and wake up in a cornfield and must find out how they got there.
An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) A divorced mother of three is killed while recovering from surgery.
The Blacklist (NBC at 9) The task force tries to steal a cipher machine that can decrypt coded messages, and Townsend tests Liz’s loyalty.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum’s uncle comes for a visit and reveals a surprising secret about Thomas’ mom, and Higgins wants to tell Ethan the truth about her past.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Actress Wyn Reed is cast in a small-budget horror film, but after filming wraps, it’s revealed Reed isn’t who she seems and is responsible for a heinous crime.
Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Jack engages in a face-off with the Dark One.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Ben Sheehan, Nancy MacLean and Thomas Frank.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Jamie gets a reprimand from Frank after refusing to explain why he was contesting the arrest report of an officer assaulted in the field.
Premieres
The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV Plus) Based on the best-selling booky by Neil Cross, the series follows an inventor (Justin Theroux, above, with Melissa George) who takes his family to Mexico while on the run from the government.
Pet Stars (Netflix) Following the pet talent management company Pets on Q, who work with animal social media influencers.
Miniseries
The Innocent (Netflix) After an accidental killing, a man on a dark path gets a mysterious phone call.
Movies
The Disciple (Netflix) A classical vocalist aims to remain dedicated and elusive with his craft, but finds himself feeling doubt and struggle.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines (Netflix) A robot apocolypse stops the Mitchells’ cross-country trip.
Without Remorse (Amazon Prime Video) Michael B. Jordan stars in the Tom Clancy adaptation about a Navy SEAL untangling an international conspiracy.
22 vs. Earth (Disney Plus) A new short set before the events of the Disney film “Soul” about 22 feeling lonely while everyone she knows heads to Earth.
Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl (LMN at 8) A 12-year-old girl’s adoptive mother dies, and her and her adoptive father become close. Soon, her biological mother pops back up and her father starts dating someone new, disrupting their life.
Specials
Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney Plus) Take a look at how “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was made.
World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling (CW at 8) The funniest animal videos all over the Internet, rounded up in a special.
Returning
The Unremarkable Juanquini (Netflix) Season 2.
Bering Sea Gold (Discovery at 9) Season 13.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) James Spader, Abbi Jacobson, Beach Bunny.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jane Fonda, John Oliver, Ringo Starr, Teddy Swims.
— Anying Guo