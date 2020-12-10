Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Danny and Jamie combine forces to convict a notorious drug lord.

Premieres

Adult Material (HBO Max) This series follows a British porn star who juggles her sex work with the realities of motherhood.

The Wilds (Amazon Prime) A plane carrying a group of young people crashes on a desert island.

Movies

The Prom (Netflix) Down-on-their-luck Broadway stars shake up a small Indiana town as they rally behind a teen who wants to go to the prom with her girlfriend, starring Nicole Kidman as Angie Dickinson and Jo Ellen Pellman as Emma.

I’m Your Woman (Amazon Prime) A woman is forced to go on the run with her baby after her husband betrays his partners in crime.

Giving Voice (Netflix) This film follows the annual August Wilson monologue competition entered by thousands of high school students.

Safety (Disney Plus) Reginald Hudlin directs this based-on-a-true-story drama about a Clemson football player who has to raise his 11-year-old brother on campus.

Small Axe: Alex Wheatle (Amazon Prime) The penultimate film in Steve McQueen’s anthology examines the formative years of the British novelist.

Specials

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza (HGTV at 8) Using tree designs, garland, baked decorations and blankets of snow, David Bromstad shares his tips for staging fabulous holiday decor.

Michael Kosta: Detroit. NY. LA. (Comedy Central at 11) The “Daily Show” correspondent’s comedy special was filmed in three cities.

Returning

The Christmas Caroler Challenge (CW at 8) Season 2.

Late night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kristen Bell, Sienna Miller, Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge.