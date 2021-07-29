High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) Miss Jenn continues to have tunnel vision over the awards; Mr. Mazzara shows a softer side; and Ricky reevaluates a party crusher.
Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus) Ted is surprised when a familiar face reappears, and Roy tests out a new gig.
Home Before Dark (Apple TV Plus) Hilde tries to make amends with Donny and Spoon, and Spirit Week brings up old fears for Izzy.
Central Park (Apple TV Plus) Owen considers a new job in Connecticut, and the family uses Cole’s toys to fantasize how their life would change.
Secret Celebrity Renovation (CBS at 8) Singer Eve returns to Philadelphia to help update the house she grew up in and that her mother, Julie, still calls home.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Dominique plans to launch her fashion line, and Sam and Culhane continue their business partnership but run into an unusual roadblock.
Icon: Music Through the Lens (PBS at 9) A look at the photography of record sleeves from bands such as the Beatles and Pink Floyd.
SurrealEstate (Syfy at 10) A lake cabin might be haunted or the owner is a big faker, and a horror writer tries to find inspiration.
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Eric Adams, Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) and Joshua Green.
Premieres
Watch the Sound With Mark Ronson (Apple TV Plus) The DJ and producer hosts this docuseries analyzing and looking at sound creation and technology.
Zoë Bakes (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Zoë Francois shows off her love for all things baking in her own show.
The Demi Lovato Show (Roku Channel) The singer will talk about an array of subjects — activism, feminism, mental health — with guests.
Gold Rush: Winter’s Fortune (Discovery at 8) A spinoff of “Gold Rush” takes a look at the gold mining offseason.
Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (National Geographic at 9) Cesar Millan teaches some old dogs (canine and human) some new tricks and habits.
Back on the Record With Bob Costas (HBO at 11) A new iteration of the interview series featuring the sports reporter discusses topical sports issues.
Specials
Romeo Santos: Utopia Live From MetLife Stadium (HBO Max) A concert film featuring the music star known for revolutionizing the Bachata music genre.
Miniseries
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (Netflix) John DeLorean climbed the ladder in the automotive world, from engineer to executive, but hid lies and deceit in his ascent.
The Pursuit of Love (Amazon Prime) Following the friendship of two best friends and cousins, pictured above from left to right, Lily James as Linda Radlett and Emily Beecham as Fanny Logan, as they wade through the always complicated world of love and marriage, set between the two world wars.
Movies
Jungle Cruise (Disney Plus) A movie based on a Disneyland theme park ride follows a group of travelers traveling through the jungle with animals, reptiles and the supernatural.
The Last Mercenary (Netflix) An agent turned mercenary saves the son he’s never met and must learn how to be a dad.
Romeo Santos: King of Bachata (HBO Max) A documentary about Romeo Santos and his undeniable impact on the genre of Bachata.
Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning (Netflix) In a prequel, Kenshin, an assassin, meets the gentle Tomoe Yukishiro and the origins of his scar are revealed.
Returning
Outer Banks (Netflix) Season 2.
Glow Up (Netflix) Season 3.
Burden of Truth (CW at 8) Season 4.
Dino Hunters (Discovery at 9) Season 2.
