Dateline’s Even the Devil Went to Church (NBC at 10) When Alabama resident Michael Reese is murdered in his home, rumors involving a local pastor begin to swirl, and the truth ends up turning the deeply religious community upside down.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Matthew McConaughey, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-N.D.), Anthony Scaramucci and Ben Sheehan.

Premieres

Put a Ring on It (OWN at 10) Three longtime couples, with help from relationship coach Nicole LaBeach, embark on the ultimate relationship test.

How To With John Wilson (HBO at 11) Documentary filmmaker John Wilson covertly films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics.

Movies

Bad Hair (Hulu) This horror satire set in 1989 follows an ambitious woman who gets a weave to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television, but she soon realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (Amazon Prime) The latest installment in the adventures of the Sacha Baron Cohen character, Kazakhstani journalist Borat Sagdiyev.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You (Apple TV Plus) This film features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, and never-before-seen archival material to provide insight into the artist’s creative process.

On the Rocks (Apple TV Plus) Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband.

American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself (Showtime at 9) Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi travels across the United States chronicling the unprecedented social and political upheaval of 2020 as it unfolds.

Miniseries

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl (Anya Taylor-Joy, pictured) reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.

Returning

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Season 11.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chelsea Handler, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the War on Drugs.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) 2020 Campaign Coverage Special.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jeremy Strong, SuperM.