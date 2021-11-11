Dickinson (Apple TV Plus) Emily writes to a Union Army colonel and visits a war hospital to try to connect with the pain of war; Henry starts teaching soldiers.
Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia is the guest shark. Piches include a healthy food delivery service; an online platform for couples about to get married; a nutritious take on a classic dessert; an online tool to help off-duty firefighters make more money.
Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker hatches a plan to limit the royalties he pays Tony at the Airstrip; Tony’s sons fight frozen pay at 80 Pup and deal with a sluice box disaster; Rick gets help from someone unexpected.
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 8) Featured magicians include Leroya Sanford, Joshua Jay, Gabriel Gascon and Luca Volpe.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 8) Armed gunmen show up at the set of a controversial cable news show that specializes in promoting conspiracy theories, so the team must prevent a hostage situation from escalating on live television; Chris gives Street support before his mother’s funeral.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) The Drew Crew tries to find an underground prison that might have answers to the Frozen Heart killings; Ace tries to get Amanda Bobbsey to help bring her father to justice.
Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) A journalist hires Magnum to find his anonymous sources after they go dark; Higgins gets a new assignment from MI-6; Rick’s old friend visits the island, but TC is suspicious of his motives.
20/20 (ABC at 9) Julie Rea’s son is killed and Rea ends up behind bars for his murder, but evidence years later may prove her innocence.
Love After Lockup (WeTV at 9) Lacey’s revelation shocks Shane; Sara walks out on Shawn; Stan is confused by Lisa’s bold move; Nicolle’s cold feet over her wedding causes a breakdown; Kristianna’s world is turned upside down.
Day of the Dead (Syfy at 10) People of Mawinaken run away from the overrun town to escape the undead.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank causes family tension when he assigns Jamie to guard Danny after a hit is put on him; Frank tries to stop his grandson from getting revenge after he’s attacked; Eddie gets a not so friendly new partner.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests include Kevin O’Leary, Rep. Adam Schiff and Travis Smiley.
Premieres
Always Jane (Amazon Prime Video) Following Jane Noury, a transgender teenager living in rural New Jersey.
Entrelazados (Disney Plus) Allegra stumbles upon a mysterious bracelet that takes her back to 1994, when her mother and grandmother perform in a music hall company.
Olaf Presents (Disney Plus) The snowman from “Frozen” gets to be a storyteller in a series of animated shorts.
Specials
Ciao Alberto (Disney Plus) Alberto is a sea monster who wants to prove himself to his mentor.
Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney Plus Day Special (Disney Plus) So, what’s next for the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Watch and find out.
The Simpsons in Plusaversary (Disney Plus) Homer Simpson and Goofy exist in the same universe, and this special proves it, marking the third Simpsons and Disney collaboration.
Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett (Disney Plus) Celebrating the legacy of Boba Fett from “Star Wars.”
Miniseries
Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey (Amazon Prime Video) Pau Gasol experienced a stress fracture during the 2020-21 basketball season and attempts to come back from the injury.
The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV Plus) Will Ferrell, left, is the patient and Paul Rudd is the therapist who ends up taking over Marty’s life over the course of several decades.
Movies
Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney Plus) Max Mercer is left behind at home for the holidays and must take a separate flight, so he makes the most of his time alone, with predictably hilarious high jinks.
Mayor Pete (Amazon Prime Video) A portrait of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg during his 2020 presidential run.
Red Notice (Netflix) Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot star in the story of an FBI profiler trying to find the world’s most wanted art thief who becomes his reluctant partner.
An Ice Wine Christmas (Lifetime at 8) A sommelier spreads her Christmas cheer after returning home for the annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival and harvest.
Kevin Garnett: Anything Is Possible (Showtime at 8) A look at the basketball star’s career.
Open by Christmas (Hallmark at 8) Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from an old admirer. and she and her best friend try to find out who wrote it.
Returning
90 Day: The Single Life (Discovery Plus) Season 2.
The Last Cowboy (CMT at 8) Season 2.
My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV at 9) Season 11.
Snoopy in Space (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney Plus) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Taraji P. Henson, Steve Zahn, Damon Albarn.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Goldblum, Rod Stewart.
— Anying Guo