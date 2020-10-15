Undercover Boss (CBS at 9) Club Med Europe Africa Middle East CEO Xavier Mufraggi.

Selling the Big Easy (HGTV at 9) An engaged couple want to sell their properties and buy their first home together.

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

AD

Warrior (Cinemax at 10) In the aftermath of the Civil War, a young martial arts prodigy, newly arrived from China, finds himself caught up in the bloody Chinatown Tong Wars.

AD

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Fareed Zakaria, John Leguizamo, John Avlon and Noah Rothman.

Premieres

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix) The six-episode series follows interior designers Syd and Shea of Studio McGee as they help families tailor their homes to their personal styles.

Grand Army (Netflix) Five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn take on the world as they fight to succeed, survive, break free and seize the future.

Helstrom (Hulu) Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, and the siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the worst of humanity.

AD

Meet the Chimps (Disney Plus) Viewers get a look into the secret life of one of the largest wildlife sanctuaries in the world – Chimp Haven—a 200-acre refuge tucked deep in the forested heart of Louisiana, which is home to more than 300 chimpanzees.

Movies

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix) The Aaron Sorkin drama examines the 1968 Democratic National Convention that resulted in protesters including Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) being arrested and charged.

AD

Clouds (Disney Plus) Teenager Zach Sobiech forms the music group A Firm Handshake and records the inspirational hit single “Clouds.”

The Perfect Weapon (HBO at 8) Based on the book of the same name by David E. Sanger, the film details the rise of cyberwarfare and cyberspying on an international scale.

AD

Bad Hombres (Showtime at 9) Follow the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos, the world’s only binational pro baseball team, during a staggering low point in U.S.-Mexico border relations.

Specials

Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions (MTV at 7) From her Los Angeles backyard, Cyrus will perform a cover of “Gimme More” by Britney Spears, plus covers of songs by Pearl Jam, the Cardigans and more.

Returning

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Season 12.