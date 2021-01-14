Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a twist on traditional sauces and artisan-made designs inspired by different countries.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) Parker cleans out the gold-rich Promised Land and risks losing Sluicifer during a move to new ground.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Featured magicians include Jonathan Burns, Jeremiah Zuo, Eric Chien and Sabine van Diemen.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Rick must confess to TC that he let the insurance lapse on the bar.

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) First responders from across the country put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls.

20/20 (ABC at 9) New insight into the murder of JonBenét Ramsey, showcasing the video diaries of detective Lou Smit.

Premieres

Bling Empire (Netflix) Follow a group of wealthy Asian and Asian Americans in Los Angeles as they go all out with fabulous parties, glamour and drama.

WandaVision (Disney Plus) Living idealized suburban lives, superpowered beings Wanda and Vision begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Framed by the Killer (Oxygen at 9) From executive producer Ice-T, this limited series unravels tales of elaborate whodunit murder mysteries that lead police to one suspect, only to discover later their suspect is framed by the actual killer.

Belle Collective (OWN at 10) Five of Mississippi’s Black female entrepreneurs work together to redevelop a struggling mid-20th-century historic district.

Movies

The Ultimate Playlist of Noise (Hulu) High school senior Marcus (Keean Johnson) is about to lose his hearing after learning he must undergo brain surgery that will render him deaf, so he embarks on a journey to hear his late brother’s voice one last time.

One Night in Miami (Amazon Prime) A fictional account of one incredible night in which icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown gathered and discussed their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 1960s.

Outside the Wire (Netflix) In the near future, a drone pilot sent into a war zone finds himself paired up with a top-secret android officer on a mission to stop a nuclear attack.

Returning

Servant (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

Disenchantment (Netflix) Season 3.

An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) Season 2.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Season 19.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nicole Kidman, Cole Sprouse, Henry Hall.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Jennifer Palmieri, the War on Drugs.