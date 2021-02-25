Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a product to help make the bed and a plant-based take on a classic favorite food.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Featured magicians include Abby Segal, Noel Qualter, Christoph Kuch and Ray Lum.

20/20 (ABC at 9) A look at the case of Lori Vallows, whose two children disappeared in Hawaii and were later found dead.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Megyn Kelly, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), Ezra Klein.

Painting With John (HBO at 11) John considers the complex songs of tree frogs, recounts ongoing attempts to make his cameraman Erik laugh and reflects on the challenges and benefits of painting with watercolors.

Movies

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu) An intimate look at the life and career of the trailblazing singer, whose defiance through music helped usher in the civil rights movement. Andra Day stars as Holiday.

Tom & Jerry (HBO Max) An iconic rivalry reemerges when Jerry moves into New York City’s best hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him.

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (Apple TV Plus) This documentary follows Eilish on the road, onstage and at home with her family as she writes and records her debut album.

Specials

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep a Good Queen Down (VH1 at 8) This documentary special chronicles the filming of the reality series amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Queen Latifah, Paris Hilton, the Network.