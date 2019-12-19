Specials

Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee (ABC at 8) Viewers are taken on a journey throughout the life of Stan Lee and across the Marvel Universe, sharing never-before-seen interviews and archive footage with Lee himself.

Global Citizen Prize (NBC at 8) An awards show that shines a light on world leaders, artists, business leaders and activists who keep the world’s poor at the front of their work.

AD

In the Long Run: Christmas Special (Starz at 10) Loosely based on Idris Elba’s childhood growing up in East London in the 1980s in a working family from Sierra Leone.

AD

Movies

Togo (Disney+) The story of Togo, on the same dog sled team as famous sled dog, Balto. Balto ran the final leg of the run, while Togo led the team over the longest and most treacherous stretch of the 600-mile journey.

The Christmas Temp (Lifetime at 8) An out-of-work artist discovers a special Christmas temp agency that matches her with a handful of festive jobs but falls into a creative rut while juggling holiday preparations and feelings for the agency’s human resources manager.

AD

Premieres

Pick of the Litter (Disney+) Follow one puppy on its journey to become a guide dog for the blind and go deeper into the story of service animals, trainers and owners.

Trending Fear (Travel at 11) Adam Ellis, researcher Jen Lewis and paranormal investigator Paul Bradford go on a cross-country mission to help others take back their lives after unexplainable paranormal encounters.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Eddie Murphy, Greta Gerwig, Orlando Leyba.

— Nina Zafar

AD