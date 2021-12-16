How To With John Wilson (HBO at 10) How to throw out your batteries.
Premieres
Chillin Island (HBO at 10:30) Three New York rappers, who host a radio show of the same name, invite celebrity friends and guests including Young Thug and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig to shoot the breeze.
Decoupled (Netflix) A writer and his entrepreneurial wife navigate their forthcoming divorce.
With Love (Prime Video) The Diaz siblings look for love and purpose during the holidays in this rom-com series.
Specials
The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media (Peacock) The disappearance and death of the 22-year-old is explored in this documentary.
The 89th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade (CW at 8) Hosts Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Elizabeth Stanton and Montel Williams take viewers though the Tinseltown tradition.
Movies
Mistletoe in Montana (Lifetime at 8) A forlorn woman, who owns a ranch where city folk come to fulfill their frontier fantasies, finds a connection with a single dad who visits with his two kids.
Mother/Android (Hulu) In a dystopian future, a couple must band together to outrun an android uprising.
Rolling Like Thunder (Showtime at 8) This documentary gives a glimpse into the subculture of “freight writing” and the outlaw graffiti artists who sometimes risk life and limb to leave their mark on freight trains.
Sugar Plum Twist (Hallmark at 8) A professional ballerina comes home to Richmond for Christmas and sparks fly when she works with student who has a penchant for Latin dance.
Swan Song (Apple TV Plus) Mahershala Ali stars as a husband and father diagnosed with a terminal illness who is presented with a haunting choice to protect his family from the pain of losing him.
Twisted Little Lies (Lifetime Movie at 8) A professor gets caught in a tangled web of relationships and deception after her boyfriend proposes.
Returning
The Witcher (Netflix) The popular fantasy series, based off a series of Polish books, returns for Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Reese Witherspoon, Mike Birbiglia, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss.
— Hau Chu