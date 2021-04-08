For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus) Gordo returns to space, and Aleida confronts a major hurdle at work.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens write and record lyrics, and RuPaul’s new song “Lucky” has its world premiere.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Mac and the team dive into the world of Italian car culture to track down a crime boss, and Mac and Desi move in together.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a product for cutting cheese and a way to remove pet hair from clothes, and an update on FitFighter.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) Magnum and Higgins work to recover valuable stolen truffles while also taking care of a baby abandoned at their estate.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Alex Padilla, Heather McGhee, Reihan Salam.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank tries to save Gormley’s career, and Danny and Baez must learn to be allies when the transgender community comes under attack.

Wynonna Earp (Syfy at 10) In the finale, a new witch appears in Purgatory.

Premieres

Them (Amazon Prime) New horror anthology revolves around an African American family moving to an all-White, haunted neighborhood in 1953 Los Angeles.

Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson (Comedy Central at 11) The comedian and 2 Dope Queens co-podcaster hosts her own interview series.

Movies

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (Netflix) A woman recounts her life navigating love, loss and loneliness to her grandson.

Thunder Force (Netflix) Two childhood best friends, played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, pictured above, become a crime-fighting superhero duo.

Secrets in the Woods (LMN at 8) Sandra goes on a romantic cabin getaway with her boyfriend, but begins to wonder if someone is watching them.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Demi Lovato, Alan Kim.