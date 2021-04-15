For All Mankind (Apple TV Plus) Last-minute changes impact the mission and intensify the rivalry between American and Soviet astronauts.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The season’s queens return to discuss everything that’s happened in season 13.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Mac and Desi go with Bozer to his childhood home after a tragic family accident but discover that someone might have been murdered.

The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Red goes to visit her friend in her home, located in a more rural, quiet part of America.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Two chefs make a change after the pandemic impacted their business, and an update on Yellow Leaf Hammocks.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (CW at 8) In the season finale, Gary Anthony Williams is the guest comic.

Dateline (NBC at 9) Kathleen Schroll makes a phone call and names her killer before she dies, but after 12 years, authorities aren’t sure if he was the right arrest.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) In the season finale featured magicians include Tattoo, Siegfried Tieber, Rick Wilcox and Willi Auerbach.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) A psychic hires Magnum and Higgins to prevent a killing she prophesied, and Kumu’s information is found on recovered stolen jewels.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Sharon Osbourne, Ian Bremmer, Rosa Brooks.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) When Baker is assaulted, it gets personal for Frank and the team, and Eddie undermines one of Jamie’s decisions at work.

Premieres

Earth Moods (Disney Plus) A calming and dazzling display of the colors the world provides, from glaciers, deserts, rainforests and more.

Frank of Ireland (Amazon Prime) A series following two immature, childish 30-somethings in suburban Dublin, starring real-life brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson.

Big Shot (Disney Plus) A series about high school basketball by David E. Kelley, starring John Stamos as a fired college coach who takes a new coaching gig at an all-girls school.

Why Are You Like This (Netflix) Three 20-something best friends navigate life, love, identity and youth in Melbourne.

Movies

Ajeeb Daastaans (Netflix) In four shorts, discover what lies beneath already fracturing relationships.

Into the Beat (Netflix) A teenage ballerina develops an interest in hip-hop, forcing her to continue in her parents’ path or into her own.

Saving My Daughter (LMN at 8) Joanna’s daughter Chloe was kidnapped then returned, but 15 years later, Chloe might be missing again.

Specials

Mythic Quest (Apple TV Plus) A pandemic special streams before the debut of Season 2 on May 7.

OWN Spotlight: Viola Davis (OWN at 10) The award-winning actress talks about her role as Ma Rainey and more.

The Year Earth Changed (Apple TV Plus) A documentary narrated by Sir David Attenborough is a love letter to the planet we live on.

Returning

Earth at Night in Color (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs (Shudder) Season 3.

Tiny World (Apple TV Plus) The nature series narrated by Paul Rudd that focuses on the smaller, unsung creatures hidden around the world returns for Season 2.

Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Season 5.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Russell Wilson, Ciara, Eiza González, Jon Pardi.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Amanda Seyfried, Ashley McBryde.