SurrealEstate (SyFy at 10) The team locks down an office to try to isolate and destroy a demon.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Guests are Washington Post reporter Craig Whitlock, Katty Kay and Ralph Reed.
Dynasty (CW at 9) Blake makes a life-changing announcement, Fallon asks NeNe Leakes for help to stir up the competition in the online shopping world, and Alexis tries to make up with Fallon and Adam, who are both suspicious of her.
Dateline (NBC at 10) Andrea Canning reports on the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous women.
Premieres
D.P. (Netflix) A young private has an assignment to capture army deserters, but the mission reveals a much more painful reality.
I Heart Arlo (Netflix) Arlo and his friends hope to renovate a New York City neighborhood and make it all their own.
Titletown High (Netflix) A docuseries following the Valdosta High School football program in Georgia. Pictured above are Amari Jones, left, and Jake Garcia.
King of Boys: The Return of the King (Netflix) A powerful business executive has political ambitions that may be threatened by her connections.
LOL: Enga Siri Paappom (Amazon Prime Video) Ten comedians face off in this competition series.
Self Employed (Discovery Plus; Magnolia) Jonathan Morris is an entrepreneur who travels the country to help business owners build toward their dream jobs.
Specials
Pen15 (Hulu) Anna and Maya are on vacation in Florida in Season 2’s eighth episode, “Jacuzzi,” an animated after-school special.
Pete the Cat Back to School Operetta (Amazon Prime Video) Pete and his friends host a back-to-school singalong.
Rupi Kaur Live (Amazon Prime Video) The poet performs her own work in this special.
Movies
He’s All That (Netflix) An influencer with a specialty in makeovers transforms a nerdy classmate into prom king in this remake of the movie “She’s All That.”
Vacation Friends (Hulu) Marcus and Emily meet new friends on vacation, then they show up uninvited to their wedding.
Returning
See (Apple TV Plus) Season 2.
Fernando (Amazon Prime Video) Season 2.
Life After Lockup (We TV at 9) Season 3 resumes.
— Anying Guo