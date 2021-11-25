Day of the Dead (Syfy at 10) The survivors use a department store as a fortress when threats start to rise.
Premieres
School of Chocolate (Netflix) Eight professionals study the art of chocolate under a famed chocolatier, but only one of them can be the best in class.
Light the Night (Netflix) In 1980s Taipei, women at a popular nightclub deal with love, friendship, jealousy and heartbreak.
Specials
Demon in the White House (Discovery Plus) The White House has been the scene of many hauntings, with evidence showing an even scarier presence.
Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase (Hulu; Peacock) Melman meets Hank, a goose who can’t find his family, and together they try to reunite him.
5 More Sleeps ’Til Christmas (NBC at 8:30) Jimmy Fallon narrates this animated special about a boy with a complex plan for Christmas, based on his book of the same name.
Trolls Holiday in Harmony (NBC at 9) Queen Poppy plans a gift swap for the kingdom, but things go awry when she and Branch draw each other’s names.
Miniseries
Queen of Meth (Investigation Discovery at 9) A look at Lori Arnold, who spent 15 years in prison for drug production and distribution.
Movies
Angèle (Netflix) The Belgian pop star reflects on her life through her own words.
A Castle for Christmas (Netflix) A writer goes to Scotland to escape scandal and falls in love with a castle — which comes with a grumpy duke.
Cusp (Showtime at 9) Following the lives of three teenage girls in a town in Texas.
Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Netflix) Birgit Meier disappears in 1989, and despite police missteps, her brother never gives up hope for the truth.
Dog Years (Anni da Cane) (Amazon Prime Video) Telling the story of a complicated teenage girl named Stella.
Green Snake (Netflix) While trying to free her sister in a dystopian city, Xiao Qing meets a mysterious man.
Spoiled Brats (Netflix) Three spoiled brats must make their way in the world after their father pretends to lose all his money to teach them a lesson.
’Twas the Fight Before Christmas (Apple TV Plus) An Idaho neighborhood is affected by one man’s obsession with bringing Christmas cheer to all.
A Loud House Christmas (Nickelodeon at 7) Lincoln Loud wants the ultimate Christmas, but his sisters have plans elsewhere, so he devises a plan for his whole family to be together.
My Angel’s Christmas List (GAC Family at 8) A workaholic doctor wants to find balance in her life, but gets a surprise before the holidays.
Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune (Lifetime at 8) After a music duo professionally and personally break up, they reunite after their daughter asks them to participate in a Christmas charity concert.
Sinister Switch (LMN at 8) Kristen and Justin are over the moon after their kidnapped daughter is returning home, but her adjustment raises doubts.
An Unexpected Christmas (Hallmark at 8) A writer persuades an ex to pose as a couple for Christmas.
Returning
How To With John Wilson (HBO at 10) Season 2.
— Anying Guo