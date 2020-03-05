(All times Eastern.)

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Desi goes undercover to infiltrate a soccer team and find the corrupt player working with a shadow organization.

Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Product pitches include an improved version of a men’s fashion staple and a wireless-charging innovation.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Brian Cox, Ross Douthat, Katie Hill, Anthony Scaramucci.

Miniseries

Hillary (Hulu) A documentary series following Hillary Clinton’s childhood, college years, long career in politics and the events of the 2016 election. Read Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

ZeroZeroZero (Prime Video) This series follows the journey of a cocaine shipment being smuggled from South America to Europe.

The Most Dangerous Animal of All (FX at 8) A man goes searching for the father who abandoned him as a small child and discovers evidence suggesting that his father may have been the Zodiac Killer.

Movies

Spenser Confidential (Netflix) In this action-comedy, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), to take on criminals after two Boston Police officers are murdered.

Into the Dark: Crawlers (Hulu) Three unlikely friends band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.

Premiere

Amazing Stories (Apple TV Plus) The Steven Spielberg-produced anthology series is a reboot of his 1980s show. Each episode varies in a stand-alone format.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Carrie Underwood, Diego Luna, Lauv.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Neil deGrasse Tyson, Hannah Einbinder.

Nina Zafar