Miniseries
Hillary (Hulu) A documentary series following Hillary Clinton’s childhood, college years, long career in politics and the events of the 2016 election. Read Hank Stuever’s review on C1.
ZeroZeroZero (Prime Video) This series follows the journey of a cocaine shipment being smuggled from South America to Europe.
The Most Dangerous Animal of All (FX at 8) A man goes searching for the father who abandoned him as a small child and discovers evidence suggesting that his father may have been the Zodiac Killer.
Movies
Spenser Confidential (Netflix) In this action-comedy, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg) teams up with his no-nonsense roommate, Hawk (Winston Duke), to take on criminals after two Boston Police officers are murdered.
Into the Dark: Crawlers (Hulu) Three unlikely friends band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.
Premiere
Amazing Stories (Apple TV Plus) The Steven Spielberg-produced anthology series is a reboot of his 1980s show. Each episode varies in a stand-alone format.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Carrie Underwood, Diego Luna, Lauv.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Neil deGrasse Tyson, Hannah Einbinder.
—