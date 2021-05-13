Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Disney Plus) The Bad Batch get stuck on a moon.
Mythic Quest (Apple TV Plus) Almost everyone wants to build on the success of Raven’s Banquet with a new expansion, and C.W. reconciles with some issues from his past.
Big Shot (Disney Plus) Louise’s life changes when her dad is arrested and the basketball coaches find out.
Ridiculousness (MTV at 8) Rob, Chanel, and Steelo play “Face Your Fear” and find out “Who’s at the Door.”
An Unexpected Killer (Oxygen at 8) A beloved grandfather is killed and police find a potential weapon and suspect close to home.
The Blacklist (NBC at 8) Red tries to rescue an old friend, and Liz and Townsend launch an interrogation.
Shark Tank (ABC at 8) Pitches include a way to create a custom pillow based on sleep profiles, a grilling product and an idea about functional shoes.
Charmed (CW at 8) The gang discovers a letter from their mother that may answer some questions, and Jordan’s good intentions might get him into trouble.
Dateline (NBC at 9) Surgeon Mark Weinberger and his wife, Michelle, were vacationing when he vanished, leaving behind malpractice suits and more. Five years later, the truth about where he is comes out.
Dynasty (CW at 9) On Fallon and Liam’s wedding day, Blake has a father-daughter talk with her, and Adam has an unexpected visitor.
20/20 (ABC at 9) Scott Peterson’s new sentencing trial is discussed, with a look back at his previous conviction of killing his wife, Laci Peterson.
Blue Bloods (CBS at 9) Danny discovers his nephew has been working undercover for the ATF and might have his cover blown, causing the Reagan family to come together and prevent an untimely death like his father’s.
Van Helsing (Syfy at 10) Violet and Ivory are on the run from Fort Collins, and Violet risks everything to ensure the amulet doesn’t land in the Dark One’s hands.
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Neil deGrasse Tyson, Max Brooks, Dan Carlin.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO at 11) Comedy sketches revolving around dating and relationships, anxiety and social norms in “My Booty Look Juicy, Don’t It?”
Premieres
Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream (Netflix) A look at the Indian Institutes of Technology exam notorious for its difficulty but for setting those who take it up for success.
Move to Heaven (Netflix) A trauma cleaner and his estranged uncle tell stories of those who have passed.
Specials
The Queen Carries On: A Gayle King Special (CBS at 8) A look at Queen Elizabeth II through interviews with former president Barack Obama, Paul McCartney and more.
Miniseries
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video) Based on the novel by Colson Whitehead, the miniseries revolves around a young woman making a discovery as she escapes slavery in the South. Pictured: William Jackson Harper as Royal and Thuso Mbedu as Cora.
Halston (Netflix) Based on the life of the fashion designer Halston, played by Ewan McGregor, and how he grew his fashion empire in the 1970s and 1980s.
Pride (FX at 8) The six-part docuseries reflects on the LGBTQ+ rights movement since the 1950s.
Movies
Ferry (Netflix) Ferry Bouman goes back to his hometown seeking revenge.
I Am All Girls (Netflix) A detective tries to track down a killer targeting anyone involved in a child-trafficking ring.
Mommy’s Deadly Con Artist (LMN at 8) Denise loses her husband and tracks down a wealthy mother-and-daughter duo.
The Strange House (Netflix) A family moves from the city to a remote town, and two brothers and their new friends try to solve a mystery haunting their home.
Those Who Wish Me Dead (HBO Max) Angelina Jolie stars as a smoke jumper who tries to bring a traumatized young boy to safety.
The Woman in the Window (Netflix) An agoraphobic psychologist keeps tabs on the family living across the street.
Returning
Black Love (OWN at 10) Season 2.
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney Plus) Season 2.
Haunted (Netflix) Season 3.
Love Death + Robots (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chance the Rapper, Fred Armisen, Alan Jackson.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, the Black Keys.
— Anying Guo