RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 8) The queens are challenged to overact in RuPaulmark holiday movies.

Whose Line Is It Anyway (CW at 8) Guest comic Jonathan Mangum.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) During covid-19’s first stay-at-home order, Mac, Bozer and Riley must stop a crime in progress at their neighbor’s house.

Gold Rush (Discovery at 8) On the brink of ending his season, Fred Lewis’s team begins to crack, forcing him to make a big a decision.

Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Featured magicians include Chris Capehart, Yan Yan Ma, Topas, and Jason and Stacy Alan.

Magnum P.I. (CBS at 9) When a wealthy man hires Magnum and Higgins to find his missing wife, they are stunned when a tragedy occurs as a result of their investigation.

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Frank Figliuzzi, Kmele Foster and Peter Hamby.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Eddie and her partner are praised for stopping an active shooter, but a civilian comes forward to accuse them of faking the incident as part of a government conspiracy.

Premieres

Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) Fairies attend a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries and monsters that threaten their existence.

Pixar Popcorn (Disney Plus) A collection of mini-shorts starring favorite Pixar characters in new stories.

The Sister (Hulu) Nathan has never been able to forget the worst night of his life: a party that led to the sudden, shocking death of a young woman. Year later, he is surprised by an unwelcome face from the past that threatens to tear his world apart.

Painting With John (HBO at 11) Filmed at his worktable, artist John Lurie hones his intricate watercolor techniques and shares reflections on what he has learned about life.

Movies

The White Tiger (Netflix) An ambitious Indian driver (pictured: Adarsh Gourav as Balram) uses his wit and cunning to rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Based on the New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel. Read Michael O’Sullivan’s review.

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself (Hulu) Magician Derek DelGaudio wows audiences with his mesmerizing tricks and autobiographical storytelling.

Returning

Blown Away (Netflix) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell.