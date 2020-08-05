(All times Eastern.)

Masters of Illusion (CW at 8) Featured magicians Chipper Lowell, Hakan Berg, Shoot Ogawa, Chris Funk, Nick Dopuch and My Uyen.

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO at 10) Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, Chris Evans, Meghan Daum and Paul Begala.

Room 104 (HBO at 11) Retired pro wrestler Raw Dog Avalanche taps into his memory of an epic bout gone wrong, along with other repressed experiences.

Premieres

Tiny Creatures (Netflix) A series that explores the hidden worlds and survival stories of nature’s smallest creatures.

Pan y Circo (Amazon Prime) Diego Luna and his diverse group of dinner guests discuss food and its integration into today’s most pressing issues.

Being Reuben (CW at 9) This series follows the life of Reuben de Maid, a teenage Welsh singer, influencer and makeup expert who rose to fame after appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Special

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space (Netflix) A continuation of the hit series starring Kate McKinnon sees the Magic School bus blast kids into space and onto the International Space Station.

Movies

Howard (Disney Plus) Documenting the life of Howard Ashman, the legendary Disney lyricist, whose life was cut tragically short.

Returning

¡Nailed It! Mexico (Netflix) Season 2.

Selling Sunset (Netflix) Season 3.

Jessy and Nessy (Amazon Prime) Season 2.

