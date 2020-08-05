Premieres
Tiny Creatures (Netflix) A series that explores the hidden worlds and survival stories of nature’s smallest creatures.
Pan y Circo (Amazon Prime) Diego Luna and his diverse group of dinner guests discuss food and its integration into today’s most pressing issues.
Being Reuben (CW at 9) This series follows the life of Reuben de Maid, a teenage Welsh singer, influencer and makeup expert who rose to fame after appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Special
The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Kids in Space (Netflix) A continuation of the hit series starring Kate McKinnon sees the Magic School bus blast kids into space and onto the International Space Station.
Movies
Howard (Disney Plus) Documenting the life of Howard Ashman, the legendary Disney lyricist, whose life was cut tragically short.
Returning
¡Nailed It! Mexico (Netflix) Season 2.
Selling Sunset (Netflix) Season 3.
Jessy and Nessy (Amazon Prime) Season 2.
— Nina Zafar