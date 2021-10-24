The Family Chantel (TLC at 8) River goes on a spontaneous date with his new girlfriend. Nicole is ready to show off her new body, and Jah and Winter’s date night takes some unexpected turns. Pedro arrives in New York and scuffles with Nicole’s boyfriend, Alejandro.
Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 8) Both 9MAG and 2nd City are ready for the Chicago Tattoo Convention. Draya and Kitty become closer allies as Charmaine continues to struggle with managing 2nd City Ink while caring for her sick father. Ryan faces the consequences of a poor decision, and Phor and Nina still have their differences as complications occur during the birth of their baby.
Dancing With the Stars (ABC at 8) Season 30 continues.
Halloween Baking Championship (Food at 9) The four finalists are challenged by host John Henson to bake using a hated ingredient.
We’re Here (HBO at 9) Bob, Eureka and Shangela visit Del Rio, Tex., during Pride Month, and the queens celebrate Mayor Bruno Lozano’s positive effect on the community, Joey’s identity quest and Esael’s coming-out journey.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) The show’s premiere is a day away, and Brittney and Simon receive a surprise visit from their mother. Gabby and Brittney find common ground, and Justin and Simon get closer. The network asks Nick to create a live aftershow.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team treat a young girl whose father’s personal research interferes with their treatment plans. Dr. Park, Dr. Reznick and Dr. Lim’s patient refuses a lung transplant.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) Jenny’s out of town for work, so Nurse Joe must parent Christopher alone. Music Joe brings unexpected attention to his son, Zeke, and Cop Joe and Amy deal with a decision that could change their lives.
Premieres
4400 (CW at 9) A remake of “The 4400,” this show centers on 4,400 people who have disappeared over the past century, reappearing with no memories or signs of aging. Pictured above from left: TL Thompson as Andre Davis, Khailah Johnson as LaDonna Landry, Derrick A. King as the Rev. Isaiah Johnston and Brittany Adebumola as Shanice Murray.
Returning
All American (CW at 8) Season 4.
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Season 9.
Late Night
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bruce Springsteen.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tracy Morgan, Penn Badgley, Billy Strings.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Anya Taylor-Joy, Ben Schwartz, Leon Bridges.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:36) Anderson Cooper, Cobie Smulders, Atom Willard.
— Anying Guo