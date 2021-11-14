Dancing With the Stars (ABC at 8) The couples perform in the semifinals.
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Bobby and the 118 rush to save lives after an explosion occurs at the hospital where Dr. David Hale is performing surgery. Michael makes a decision that could change his life.
We’re Here (HBO at 9) Bob, Eureka and Shangela mentor identical twins, a loyal mother and an LGBTQ+ ally.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) Paula’s health causes her and Mike to take a leap in their relationship. Nick processes the hesitation he has about being vulnerable on camera.
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) The crew members of My Seanna see unsavory behavior from one of the charter guests. Jake is struggling in his new position, and Jessica is reminded of how much a charter season can affect the body.
4400 (CW at 9) Andre wants to study some of his new friends, but his past mistakes are affecting him. Rev uncovers information about his son.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Alex Park must decide between saving one patient or another. Dr. Morgan Reznick takes it too far while trying to win Salen’s favor.
Ordinary Joe (NBC at 10) Music Joe struggles to provide support to Amy after a devastating loss. Cop Joe and Amy turn Bobby in and experience unexpected blowback. Nurse Joe helps someone from his past, and Jenny attempts to impress her law professor.
Premieres
Lies and Deceit (Netflix) A woman wakes up and suspects that she has been drugged and assaulted, and she attempts to find out what happened.
Movies
A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks (HBO at 10) Looking at the life and work of activist, filmmaker and photographer Gordon Parks, pictured above at center.
Returning
1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alicia Keys, Finneas.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Paul Rudd, Sting.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Halle Berry, Elle Fanning, Little Simz.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) John Lithgow, Jack Whitehall, King Calaway.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Ellie Kemper, Nate Smith.
— Anying Guo