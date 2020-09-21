American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 9) In Round 3 of qualifying, ninjas face up to six challenging obstacles, including a new obstacle, the highflying Beehive.
We Are Who We Are (HBO at 10) Caitlin’s period accelerates her secret desire to experiment, flirt with girls, test boundaries with her boyfriend and spar with her father.
10 Things You Didn’t Know (E! at 10) Jennifer Lawrence’s Oscar moment and reality TV.
Premieres
Benedict Men (Quibi) This documentary series follows St. Benedict’s nationally ranked basketball team in Newark.
Filthy Rich (Fox at 9) This series centers on the Monreauxes, a rich, outrageous family famed for creating a Christian TV network.
Like, Share, Dimelo (Fuse at 11) A funny and unfiltered talk series hosted by Latina comedians, Dee Nasty and Sasha Merci, who explore the hottest trending topics.
Movies
A Love Song for Latasha (Netflix) A reimagined 20-minute narrative of Latasha Harlins, whose shooting death in Los Angeles became a flash point for the 1992 civil unrest.
Returning
Bang (Acorn TV) Season 2.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) DIY Conan.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Julianne Moore, Chace Crawford, Polo G.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) H.R. McMaster, Laurence Fishburne.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Neil deGrasse Tyson, Brendan Hunt.
— Nina Zafar