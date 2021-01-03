Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Che’Re has a prominent bump on her face that has put her in a dark place. Juan has several painful boils on the back of his neck.

Bull (CBS at 10) When a damaging secret is revealed, Bull worries he can’t convince a jury his religious leader client didn’t kill his wife.

Miniseries

A Perfect Planet (Discovery Plus) This five-part series highlights the natural forces that shape our environment and its inhabitants.

Premieres

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda (Discovery Plus) Each episode features a different homicide detective whose efforts helped put a killer behind bars.

BattleBots: The Bounty Hunters (Discovery Plus) Robots compete for the right to fight a “BattleBots” legend in ultimate robot combat, vying for a place in “BattleBots” history and the share of a cash prize.

Bobby and Giada in Italy (Discovery Plus) Longtime friends and chefs Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis meet up in Italy to eat, drink and explore all the tastes Rome and Tuscany have to offer.

Cakealikes (Discovery Plus) A cake competition in which bakers must create lifelike versions of celebrities.

Christina: Stronger by Design (Discovery Plus) Home renovation expert Christina Anstead starts a fresh chapter in her life, reflecting on her design inspirations, her personal wellness journey, life and new beginnings.

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop (Discovery Plus) Celebrities visit woodworker Ben Napier’s shop to build a different project in every episode.

Movies

Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure (Discovery Plus) Dame Judi Dench and conservationist David Mils uncover the lush rain forests, magical wildlife and coastlines of Malaysian Borneo in this two-part series.

P.S., Burn This Letter Please (Discovery Plus) A box of letters, held in secret for nearly 60 years, ignites a five-year exploration into a part of LGBTQ+ history that has never been told.

Returning

Antiques Roadshow (PBS at 8) Season 25.

The Bachelor (ABC at 8) Season 25.

The Wall (NBC at 10) Season 4.

1000-Lb. Sisters (TLC at 10) Season 2.

Vice News Tonight (Vice at 11) Season 6.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gordon Ramsay, Vanessa Kirby, Sturgill Simpson.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Stacey Abrams, RuPaul, Maren Morris,

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gwyneth Paltrow, Matt James, Machine Gun Kelly.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Rosario Dawson, Ingrid Andress.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Poehler, Burna Boy, Chris Coleman.