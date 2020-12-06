The Family Chantel (TLC at 9) Chantel and Karen have an explosive confrontation with Angenette’s mom at a wedding.

I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 9) Nicole Byer and Jeff Dye serve as guest panelists and one contestant performs with Robin Thicke.

Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 9) Jesse Palmer challenges the competitors to create a twist on traditional Hanukkah jelly doughnuts.

All Rise (CBS at 9) When Lola’s husband shows up in her courtroom in his official FBI capacity, Benner insists that Lola recuse herself.

Industry (HBO at 10) Tired of being an outlier on the desk, Yasmin sets up a meet with her family friend Maxim, who’s setting up a new fund.

Premiere

Nurses (NBC at 10) Following Grace, Ashley, Keon, Naz and Wolf: five young nurses starting their new jobs on the front lines at St. Mary’s, a busy downtown hospital.

Miniseries

A Suitable Boy (Acorn TV) This six-part BBC adaptation of Vikram Seth’s 1993 coming-of-age novel follows a university student (Tanya Maniktala) in 1950s India as the country is carving out its identity as an independent nation post-Partition.

Movie

The Santa Squad (Lifetime at 8) Allie, an out-of-work art teacher, accepts a job with the Santa Squad to help wealthy widower Gordon and his two daughters rediscover the magic of Christmas.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Heather Graham.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dolly Parton, Andrew Rannells, José Feliciano.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Meryl Streep, Chris Stapleton.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Miley Cyrus.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Matthew McConaughey, Shawn Mendes.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Nick Kroll, Jeremy O. Harris, Sam Hunt, Kaz Rodriguez.