Black Lightning (CW at 9) Black Lightning and the team enter Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn, who finds herself in even more trouble when she meets a metahuman on the Markovian side.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull is hired by a doctor accused of bribing his way into college. Bull’s ex-wife is about to go into labor.

Manifest (NBC at 10) Olive drifts further away from her family while Michaela finds herself alone when Zeke’s past threatens to destroy his new life. Ben and Saanvi organize a family reunion for a Flight 828 passenger.

Pawn Stars (History at 10) Items include fake government IDs belonging to Nazi spies, a first-edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book and Janis Joplin memorabilia. Rick is granted access to the CIA.

Specials

Bounce Celebrates Black History (Bounce at 8) Queen Latifah, Common and Harry Belafonte headline a special collection of stories about the courage of black Americans.

Met While Incarcerated (Reelz at 8) The love stories of three successful women who have shockingly fallen for a man who is in prison for a violent crime.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Elijah Wood.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Janet Jackson, Jane Levy, Jo Firestone.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Claire Danes, Zach Woods, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), drummer Elijah Wood.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Joseph Gordon-Levitt.