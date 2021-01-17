Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) When Abishola’s husband makes a surprise visit, Bob sees this as a perfect opportunity for Abishola to ask for a divorce.

The Wall (NBC at 9) Tamara, a professor, and her husband, Leo, a mental health therapist, from Jonesboro, Ark., take on the wall and the all-new Free Fall Plus for a chance at more than $12 million.

AD

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Audrey pops the painful bumps that cover her body so she can feel relief.

AD

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Rachel’s antics continue to torment the crew, and Captain Lee opens up to Francesca about a personal tragedy.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Morgan Reznik discovers that her patient’s wealth and obsession with extending his life is a dangerous mix that could end up costing more than he can afford.

Bull (CBS at 10) An emergency room doctor is sued for malpractice after she ignored direct orders to save one near-death patient in favor of helping another who was also critically injured.

1000-lb Sisters (TLC at 10) When Tammy gets devastating news from Dr. Procter, Chris, her brother, makes a life-altering decision.

Returning

All American (CW at 8) After the rough year that followed the state-champion victory, Spencer makes the tough decision to return to South Crenshaw High for his senior year with Billy Baker (Taye Diggs) by his side as the new head coach. (Pictured: Taye Diggs as Billy and Daniel Ezra as Spencer.) Season 3.

AD

AD

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Season 4.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Season 2.

American Greed (CNBC at 10) Season 14.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Bob Newhart.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Alex Rodriguez, Spike Lee, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis featuring Babyface.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Infinity Song.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Dua Lipa, Cynthia Erivo and Local Natives featuring Sharon Van Etten.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:36) James Spader, Anthony Atamanuik, Julia Michaels and Sarah Thawer.