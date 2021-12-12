4400 (CW at 9) Logan is still having a hard time adjusting to Shanice’s return, but he doesn’t want to admit it.
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Jessica and Wes become an item, but the former is unmotivated by serving on the crew.
Premieres
American Auto (NBC at 10) The new sitcom from the creator of “Superstore” depicts the headquarters of a Detroit automotive company that is struggling to keep up with the times. New episodes resume Jan. 4.
House Hunters Ho Ho Home (HGTV at 10) A spinoff of the popular series featuring Albie Mushaney, an Oregon-based real estate agent who is also a professional strongman and well-known Santa impersonator.
Finale
The Voice (NBC at 8) Part 1 of the live finale pits the remaining five contestants against one another.
Specials
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation (Fox at 8) The grouchy British chef tours Italy, France and Scotland with his pals Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix.
Movies
Maps and Mistletoe (Lifetime at 8) A cartographer looks to lie low for Christmas until she’s assigned to make a novelty North Pole map. Her search for the assistance of a North Pole expert leads to an unlikely romance.
Let’s Get Merried (VH1 at 9) A member of a bachelorette party at a holiday adventure park decides to get married that day to a man she has yet to meet.
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (HBO at 10) A look at the inception and early history of the beloved children’s program. Based on the book by Michael Davis.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dakota Johnson, Bobby Cannavale, Kelly Clarkson.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keanu Reeves, Brett Eldredge.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Black Pumas.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Katie Couric, Zach Woods, Dave Gahan & Soulsavers.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Patti LuPone, James Acaster, Joy Crookes, Joe Russo.
— Hau Chu