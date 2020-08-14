Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Featured magicians include Sora, Jaana Felicitas, Mario Lopez and Clinton W. Gray.

Botched (E! at 9) A filler-obsessed Australian wants Dr. Dubrow to increase her breast size while Dr. Nassif tries to bring a nose back to life after a necrosis incident.

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) A new boat, crew and location in this series that follows nine members of a crew who live and work aboard a 150-foot yacht.

I May Destroy You (HBO at 9) Arabella’s obsession with Della leads to unexpected progress on her book.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Sumit tells Jenny his parents are ready to meet. Kenny pressures Armando to announce their engagement to his family.

Love & Listings (VH1 at 9) Jacob is distraught when he’s separated from his daughter while Taylor confronts her former friends.

10 Things You Don’t Know (E! at 10) Ten things about Tiffany Haddish.

Bad Chad Customs (Discovery at 10) Chad takes on his first build under his new banner at Hiltz Automotive.

Axios (HBO at 11) Featuring an interview with acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf, in which he addresses domestic terrorism and criticism of how the agency handled the Portland, Ore., protests; and an interview with former housing secretary Julián Castro discussing the Democratic National Convention, election strategy and the future of the party — among others.

Special

She the People: Votes for Women (Smithsonian at 9) For the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment ratification, this program open the vaults of the Smithsonian collections to reveal the story of suffrage through artifacts from the decades-long struggle by heroic women.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tiffany Haddish, Jurnee Smollett, Orville Peck, Shania Twain.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jason Sudeikis, Robert Costa, Thomas Land.