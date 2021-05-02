9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The 118 members rush to a hit-and-run, and Athena helps with a case concerning a missing woman.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola is apprehensive about Dele’s trip with his father, and Bob makes a guidebook for Dele’s trip to Nigeria.
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Owen takes time off work after his surgery but immerses himself in searching for a serial arsonist, and T.K. and Carlos’s relationship progresses.
American Masters: Amy Tan: Unintended Memoir (PBS at 10) The author, pictured above, best known for the book “The Joy Luck Club,” takes audiences through her life through interviews, photographs and more.
Black Lightning (CW at 9) Black Lightning sends an SOS to Gambi, and Lynn gets into some serious trouble.
Pray, Obey, Kill (HBO at 9) In the season finale, an unexpected letter has some never-seen-before material, and a piece of the puzzle is revealed.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) A murder-mystery dinner is held, and Jean-Luc and Gary have an argument about deck work.
All Rise (CBS at 9) A judge that Lola formerly admired is accused of bribery and misrepresentation, and Mark continues with the case against McCarthy.
Debris (NBC at 10) Bryan and Finola try to right what went wrong and prevent reality from slipping away.
Bull (CBS at 10) Chunk does a favor for his daughter and persuades Bull to represent a teenager on trial for robbery.
Black Ink Crew (VH1 at 8) Walt speaks with Jess and tries to accept the consequences of his actions, and Donna expands on her CBD business.
Breeders (FX at 10) Paul and Ally still feel distant from each other, and Luke, to the surprise of everyone, gets a best friend.
Miz & Mrs. (USA at 11) Mike tries to match Maryse’s amazing anniversary present, and Marjo understands the value of a dollar.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) Stan makes the move to Chicago to try his hand at being a comic, and Steve and Hayley host Roger for a night in.
Specials
Antiques Roadshow: Celebrity Edition (PBS at 8) A three-part special that features celebrities such as Christian Siriano, Nancy Kerrigan and Jay Leno.
Returning
Best Baker in America (Food at 9) Season 4.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Nasim Pedrad.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Aidy Bryant, Girl in Red.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Sean Hayes, Casey Wilson, Jason Aldean.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tiffany Haddish, Dominic Fike.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Che, Richard Kind, Mario Duplantier.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Mj Rodriguez.
— Anying Guo