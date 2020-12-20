Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 9) Actress Allison Janney teams up with Jonathan and Drew Scott to give back to her assistant and close friend of 20 years, Ilana.
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) A new face joins the crew as the repercussions of Rachel’s decision cause uncertainty. Capt. Lee steps in after Eddie is put into a precarious situation.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) After Stan’s plan for the perfect Christmas goes wrong, he’s given a magical opportunity to make things right.
Industry (HBO at 10) With Reduction in Force day approaching, the grads decide to have one last blowout. Yasmin organizes a supper club to allow the grads to blow off some steam.
Specials
Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You (Netflix) Ariana Grande takes the stage in London for her Sweetener World Tour and shares a behind-the-scenes look at her life in rehearsal and on the road.
Movie
Spotlight on Christmas (Lifetime at 8) When big-time actress Olivia gets dumped two weeks before Christmas, she returns to her small hometown to hide out and avoid the press. What she doesn’t expect is to be faced with the family she left behind, meeting a charming new guy, or a noisy reporter following her every move.
Returning
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Season 5.
— Nina Zafar