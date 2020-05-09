Celebrity IOU (HGTV at 9) Rebel Wilson works with Drew and Jonathan to turn her arid backyard space into an oasis.

Botched (E! at 9) Dr. Nassif helps repair a boxer’s crushed nose.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Chris gets injured handling a heavy water toy.

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC at 10) Rafael tries to be more supportive of Mateo’s dreams.

Songland (NBC at 10) Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Julia Michaels.

90 Day Fiance: What Now? (TLC at 10) Tiffany and Ronald disagree on where to raise the kids.

Premieres

Barkitecture (Quibi) “The Bachelorette’s” Tyler Cameron hosts and builds extravagant dog houses for obsessed owners.

Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart (Food at 9) Martha Stewart coaches six amateur bakers as they’re tasked with outdoor baking challenges.

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook (Food at 10) Amy Schumer’s chef husband Chris attempts to teach her to cook while they’re at home.

Movies

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (Netflix) People such as Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman and A$AP Rocky discuss their experiences.

Trial by Media (Netflix) Dramatic trials are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted outcomes.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ed Helms.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth MacFarlane, David Chang, Lady Antebellum.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jake Tapper, Tame Impala.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Adam Sandler.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Nicholas Hoult, Lior Suchard, Sam Fischer.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tina Fey.