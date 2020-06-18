Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) A former member of the crew may return.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Ari leaves her life behind to be with Biniyam in Ethiopia, while Jenny is shocked when she arrives at her new home in India.
Find Love Live (TLC at 11) Eligible singles try to find love virtually, on live TV.
Premiere
B90 Strikes Back (TLC at 8) A self-shot spinoff in which the cast of Season 4 of TLC’s “Before the 90 Days” watches the episodes each week and responds to criticism from social media.
Returning
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW at 9) Season 7.
Diesel Brothers (Discovery at 10) Season 7.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Ferrell, John Legend.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) James Corden, Ibram X. Kendi, Bright Eyes.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lena Waithe, Raleigh Ritchie.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jason Sudeikis, Mike O’Brien.
— Nina Zafar