American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The semifinals trudge on as competitors face up to 10 obstacles.
Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 8) Isobel and Maria take a trip together to seek answers; Kyle gets a message from his past; Michael uncovers sometimes disturbing.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Greylock is threatened with a flood and knowing it will be underwater in hours, Sarah must begrudgingly ask for help from the last person she wants to rely on: Paul.
HouseBroken (Fox at 9) Jill’s mother is in town and her sociopathic parrot tortures Honey, and after the parrot’s cage gets knocked over and it goes missing, all of the animals are suspects in its murder.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) Kimberly gets her braces off and receives newfound popularity, and Jack accidentally has his ponytail cut but embraces a new persona.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) David navigates awkward waters after striking out with his supervisor; with a new charter underway, it’s Courtney’s turn in service, leaving Lexi in laundry and Katie picking up the slack.
American Pickers (History at 9) A retired general tells the story of his American Dream, and Robbie and Danielle are amazed by a rare collection of radioactive glass.
American Dad (TBS at 10) Hayley and Jeff help one of Roger’s personas run a solar company.
The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC at 10) Actor Joey Lawrence asks contestants what their ideal first date would be like, and actor Marcus Scribner challenges contestants to act like they’re on a reality television show.
The Wall (NBC at 10) Adoptive parents Evalyna and Shawn from Montana try to prove they have what it takes to take home a big payout.
Miniseries
Ben & Jerry’s: Clash of the Cones (Food Network at 9) Six ice cream masters arrive at Ben & Jerry’s in Waterbury, Vt., with the hope that their own flavor can be featured in a Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop.
Movies
The Smartest Kids in the World (Discovery Plus) Four teenagers study abroad in countries that outperform the United States.
Returning
Hard (HBO Max) Season 3.
Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Season 7 returns with fan-favorite contestants from the past few seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” including Connor Brennan, pictured above with David Spade.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Melissa McCarthy, Jai Courtney, Little Simz.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jonathan Lapook, Fumi Abe.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Willie Nelson, Megan Stalter, Gabriels, guest host Maren Morris.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ben Platt, Dana Bash, Jeff Bowders.
— Anying Guo