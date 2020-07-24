Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Alex reveals his feelings to Bugsy while Hannah struggles to connect with the group.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way (TLC at 9) Brittany and Yazan turn to a friend for help while Kenny and Armando’s first trip into town together as a gay couple prompts worry.

Intervention (Lifetime at 10) While in college, Robin used alcohol to deal with the pressure to be perfect but soon found he needed alcohol to get through the day.

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations (Cooking at 10) Andrew Zimmern explores the region of Emilia-Romagna, Italy, and discovers ancient recipes and culinary classics.

I May Destroy You (HBO at 9) Kwame challenges himself to explore the full spectrum of his sexuality.

Premieres

Don’t Look Deeper (Quibi) The story follows a high school senior who finds out she’s not human, a revelation that prompts events that suddenly put her entire life in jeopardy.

Canada’s Drag Race (Logo at 8) The Canadian adaptation of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is hosted by Season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes, actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and model Stacey McKenzie.

Into the Unknown (Travel at 11) Adventurer Cliff Simon travels to far off destinations to confront paranormal legends.

Special

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle (Nat Geo at 10) Austin Gallagher is on a mission to find the secret breeding grounds of tiger sharks. Tracking an elusive tiger shark named Mabel, he attempts to uncover Earth’s most mysterious hot spot.

Returning

Rebecka Martinsson (Acorn TV) Season 2.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Mike Tyson, Adam Devine, Chronixx.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), Pete Carroll.