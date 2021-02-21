9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The 118 has a day from hell with a never-ending series of bizarre emergency calls.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Owen and T.K. risk their lives to save two brothers trapped in a homemade minefield.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) After Tayo forbids Dele from dancing, Abishola enlists Bob’s help in talking to Dele about his feelings.

AD

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Layton and Miss Audrey make a risky play for Big Alice, but Wilford has his own plans.

AD

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jefferson is feeling even more lost after a frustrating therapy session.

Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Season 8 reunion episode.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Due to financial struggles, Rachel crashes at Mark and Amy’s place.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) The team treats an inspirational cancer survivor who harbors a dark secret.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull uses the First Amendment to defend a controversial news commentator blamed for a man’s suicide after she accused him on air of murder.

Premieres

Social Society (ALLBLK) This talk show will provide a look into each week’s trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring sketch comedy. Each episode will invite a variety of influencers and lifestyle experts to a virtual roundtable for conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics and everything in between.

Beartown (HBO at 9) A Swedish town places its dreams of revitalization on the teenage shoulders of its junior ice hockey team. The team finally has a shot at securing a national title until a violent act threatens to destroy Beartown entirely (pictured: Oliver Dufaker).

Returning

Spring Baking Championship (Food at 9) Season 7.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Wanda Sykes.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Shailene Woodley, Henry Louis Gates Jr., Kenice Mobley.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bill Gates, Tune-Yards.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Pete Buttigieg, the Hold Steady, Raghav Mehrotra.