Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) The town prepares for CrashCon while Liz and Max attempt to find out who is behind a potentially deadly plan targeting the festival.
Secrets Unlocked: Golden Raft of El Dorado (Smithsonian at 8) Host Adam Mastrelli tracks a team of metal experts and archaeologists as they study the Golden Raft of El Dorado in hopes of unlocking the secrets of this fabled city.
Secrets Unlocked: Blackbeard’s Ship (Smithsonian at 8:30) The discovery of a shipwreck off the coast of North Carolina may solve the last mystery behind this pirating legend.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) A fight erupts between Hannah and Lara when Hannah asks for Lara’s help during lunch service.
Songland (NBC at 10) Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Ben Platt and a panel of top music producers.
Camp Getaway (Bravo at 10) Team Counselors takes on Team Campers in a paddleboarding competition.
Premieres
The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! (ABC at 8) Reliving the dramatic moments of Sean Lowe’s season, including Tierra’s fallout with AshLee and the moment Lindsay realized she would not be getting the proposal she hoped for.
Buried Worlds With Don Wildman (Travel at 9) Don Wildman takes his appetite for adventure into new territory to explore mankind’s darkest mysteries.
Returning
LA’s Finest (Spectrum) Season 2.
Duff Takes the Cake (Food at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Oliver, Spike Lee, Benee featuring Gus Dapperton.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) J.J. Watt, Nicole Byer.
— Nina Zafar