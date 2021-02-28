Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Mel arrives at the research station, making some startling discoveries while struggling to survive and thinking back to the days before the Freeze.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jefferson pays Tobias a visit and warns him to stay away from his family.

Premieres

Debris (NBC at 10) An “X-Files”-style sci-fi thriller that follows a pair of agents who investigate the wreckage of a destroyed alien spacecraft — debris that appears to be changing the laws of physics on Earth.

Easter Basket Challenge (Food at 10) Host Sunny Anderson challenges seven bakers to make tasty and imaginative holiday masterpieces inspired by nostalgic candy and outrageous themes.

Movies

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (Netflix) Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, this is an intimate rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end have been at the center of rap lore for more than 20 years.

Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words (Starz at 9) Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discusses the challenges she faced to make it to the Supreme Court.

Miniseries

Prime Suspect: The Madeleine McCann Case (Discovery Plus) An examination of the new German suspect Christian B. and his link to one of the world’s most well-known unsolved cases.

Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story (Crackle) Sean Astin narrates a five-part look at the history of the Japanese gaming giant.

Special

Pop My Pet (Discovery Plus) Skilled veterinarians race against the clock to save their animal patients from setbacks like lumps and masses.

Returning

The Voice (NBC at 8) Season 20.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Chris Gethard.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Legend, Jermaine Fowler, Arlo Parks.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Andy Samberg, Clarissa Ward.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Alan S. Kim, Madison Beer.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jamie Dornan, Kelly Marie Tran.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kenan Thompson, Steven Yeun, Julien Baker.