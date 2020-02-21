The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) A college student has a strange split personality disorder. Dr. Murphy becomes obsessed with doing an autopsy on Jane Doe, which frustrates other employees at the hospital.
Returning
The Voice (NBC at 8) Nick Jonas joins coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton as they begin their search for America’s next big singer, starting with the first night of blind auditions. Season 18.
Little Big Shots (NBC at 10) Melissa McCarthy meets with some of the most inspiring kids from around the globe who share their stories and talents that make them special. Season 4.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Paul Reubens.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) BTS.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tyra Banks, Rahm Emanuel, Hailee Steinfeld.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Christina Hendricks, Logan Lerman, Yola.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jake Tapper, Jacqueline Novak, Caroline Rose, Michel’Le Baptiste.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Lana Condor, Sofia Carson.
—