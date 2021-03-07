All American (CW at 8) Laura notices that Olivia has become more withdrawn and allows Olivia and Jordan to both take a mental health day and get some much-needed twin bonding time.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) The 118 are called to the tarmac when a flight attendant reaches her limit with her flight’s passengers.

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) When Abishola puts her foot down about Dele not going to Nigeria with his father, Dele rebels against her for the first time.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) A bank robbery, an apartment fire and a pregnant woman lost in a parking garage are the seemingly unconnected calls to which the 126 responds.

Snowpiercer (TNT at 9) Wilford leads Miss Audrey down a dark path.

Black Lightning (CW at 9) Grace tries to persuade Anissa to let her guard down.

The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) After bringing in a complicated spinal surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room.

Debris (NBC at 10) Bryan and Finola investigate Debris that is mysteriously dragging metal from an evacuated town for an unknown purpose.

Premieres

Bombay Begums (Netflix) Five women across generations wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition in contemporary urban India.

Movie

Bombay Rose (Netflix) Escaping from child marriage, a young club dancer living in the streets must choose between fending for her family and finding love with a boy orphaned by the militancy.

Special

In Pursuit: The Missing (ID at 9) Callahan Walsh hosts an hour-long special spotlighting missing persons cases.

Returning

Rock the Block (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Fortune Feimster.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Amy Poehler, Courtney B. Vance, Willie Jones.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Nicolle Wallace, Michaela Coel, Kings of Leon.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth Rogen, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Daddy Yankee.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Andra Day, SG Lewis featuring Nile Rodgers.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Eddie Murphy, Guy Fieri, Josh Herndon.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Elsa Majimbo.