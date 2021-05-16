All American (CW at 8) Laura is furious when the truth is revealed and she must face the consequences, and Simone frets over Jordan.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) In the Season 2 finale, Bob and Abishola find that the perfect date for their wedding is only three weeks away.
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox at 9) Owen aids Tommy through a personal emergency.
Black Lightning (CW at 9) Jefferson starts to understand how admitting weakness can reveal strength, and Tobias focuses on an endgame.
Below Deck: Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) The aftermath of the boat crash rattles Glenn, and a thunderstorm is a threat to the guests’ first dinner.
All Rise (CBS at 9) Lola is tested during a high-profile murder case, and David Sanders helps Lola with donations and endorsements ahead of her reelection campaign.
The Good Doctor (ABC at 10) Dr. Claire Browne and the team must deal with some difficult truths when one of Claire’s idols becomes her patient.
Debris (NBC at 10) George is closer to finding what he’s looking for.
Bull (CBS at 10) In the Season 5 finale, Izzy and Bull’s wedding is on hold after Bull jeopardizes Benny’s election campaign.
People Magazine Investigates (Investigation Discovery at 10) Two members of a prominent family are killed in Arkansas.
Breeders (FX at 10) Paul and Ally, played by Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard, pictured above, have only a few hours to deal with a family situation, right on the day of Leah and Alex’s wedding.
American Dad! (TBS at 10) The family goes to a dude ranch and Klaus and Rogu must work together to survive the wilderness there.
Miz & Mrs. (USA at 11) The Season 2 finale sees Mike having second thoughts about a vasectomy, and Maryse helps give George a makeover.
Specials
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted (MTV at 9) Nikki Glaser hosts the inaugural edition honoring reality television shows.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Timothy Olyphant.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pink, Eric Bana, Natti Natasha & Becky G.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Cindy McCain, Mj Rodriguez.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Chase Rice.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Former president Barack Obama.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Julianna Margulies, Josh Duhamel, Alaina Castillo, Brian Frasier-Moore.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Matty Matheson.
— Anying Guo