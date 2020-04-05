Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Liz turns to Kyle for one last favor that could potentially land him in hot water.
Bull (CBS at 10) Bull defends an anthrax expert who has been accused of orchestrating attacks.
Premieres
The Big Show Show (Netflix) When the teenage daughter of a 7-foot, 400-pound retired WWE Superstar comes to live with him and his wife and two other daughters, he’s quickly outnumbered and outsmarted.
Miniseries
Deadwater Fell (Acorn TV) When a family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home is ravaged by suspicion and mistrust.
Special
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises (ABC at 10) Taking fans behind the scenes of the game show, featuring interviews with former hosts and producers.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) Kevin Bacon.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Billie Joe Armstrong.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kaley Cuoco, the Marsh Family.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tracy Morgan.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Adam Rippon, Anna Camp.
