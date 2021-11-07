Dancing With the Stars (ABC at 8) A double elimination occurs as the final eight couples dance to see who will make it into the semifinals.
The Family Chantel (TLC at 8) Pedro is done with Chantel’s judgment of his family, and River is in the hot seat as he gets interrogated by Megan’s friends. Alejandro asks for relationship advice from his aunt and begs Nicole to give him a second chance.
Black Ink Crew: Chicago (VH1 at 8) After 2nd City Ink’s public display of dysfunction, the crew tries to fix the situation, and members look to their individual support systems to determine next steps. Ryan welcomes an artist to 9MAG and decides the crew must meet.
Holiday Baking Championship (Food at 8) The 10 bakers tackle boozy desserts. Host Jesse Palmer challenges the competitors with five styles of yule log cakes in 10 flavor combinations.
All American (CW at 8) Spencer has to make a huge decision and decides to spend time with the most important people in his life. Jordan worries about his recruitment possibilities and seeks advice from Billy, and Asher feels inspired by someone surprising.
9-1-1 (Fox at 8) A man alleges he was carjacked, shot and buried alive, and a homeowner believes her roommate is ghost. Hen gets a visit from the past, and Athena and family are worried that Harry is still haunted by visions of Jeffrey.
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS at 8:30) Abishola and Kemi are at odds as to how to handle Morenike after she reveals her deepest secret to them. Bob gets credit for Christina’s idea for a Twitter marketing campaign, causing her to consider leaving MaxDot.
We’re Here (HBO at 9) Bob, Eureka and Shangela help a pastor promote LGBTQ+ equality to his congregants. They also help Tunisian refugee Kaïs celebrate all parts of his identity and assist with the wedding of civil rights activists Barbara and Yvon.
The Big Leap (Fox at 9) The show is down a few essential cast members, so Wayne tries to bring everyone together in a traditional way. Justin thinks about his relationship with his father, and Reggie attempts to navigate a new situation with an arrogant rookie.
NCIS (CBS at 9) NCIS investigates the death of a man on a cruise ship after his body is discovered in the ship’s sauna.
Below Deck (Bravo at 9) Captain Lee lays down the law, and Eddie wants to promote Jake to lead deckhand. Heather is on the road to redemption, and Rachel confronts Eddie about his uncomfortable remarks.
4400 (CW at 9) LaDonna signs up for 15 more minutes of fame but realizes this new clout isn’t quite the same. Jharrell does not pick the best moment to speak his truth, and Andre is excited to get back into medicine.
Love & Hip Hop: Miami (VH1 at 9) Trina’s team argues over recent mistakes, and Raymond plans a huge surprise. Trick Daddy makes waves, and Allan visits Amara. Florence prepares for a divorce, and N.O.R.E. and Neri celebrate a milestone.
NCIS: Hawai’i (CBS at 10) A Navy petty officer is killed, and Jane and the team protect the victim’s friend and colleague while trying to find who is responsible.
Premieres
Call the Closer (HGTV at 10) Lauren Risley, above, finds her clients the houses they’ve been looking for while also guiding them through a dream renovation.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Che, Ed Sheeran, Martha Stewart, Summer Walker featuring Ari Lennox.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jonathan Karl, Brandi Carlile.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gwyneth Paltrow, Kal Penn, Hardy.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tig Notaro, Michael Eric Dyson, Muna featuring Phoebe Bridgers.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski, Elmo Lovano.
— Anying Guo