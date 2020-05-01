Secrets Unlocked: Egypt’s Lost City (Smithsonian at 8) Egyptologists question how the capital city of Pi-Ramesse simply disappeared in history.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Bambi breaks the news to Scrappy about baby No. 2.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Athena’s investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy.

AD

T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle (VH1 at 9) When Tiny joins T.I. on his podcast, they get real about relationships.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Rosa makes a decision about her future.

AD

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Madison and Georgia’s friendship is tested.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Judge Benner authorizes Judge Carmichael to preside over a virtual bench trial.

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC at 10) Noa accidentally reveals a big secret when meeting the Garcias.

Songland (NBC at 10) Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Martina McBride.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull helps Taylor bring a civil suit against the woman who killed her friend.

AD

90 Day Fiance: What Now? (TLC at 10) Tiffany and her kids go to South Africa to reunite with Ronald.

Premieres

Gold Digger (Acorn TV) Drama following a 60-year-old woman, Julia, who falls in love with Benjamin, who’s almost 30 years younger, and the effect it has on her already dysfunctional family.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) An eight-episode documentary series examining “The Mandalorian” through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

AD

Returning

Reno 911! (Quibi) Season 7.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Shailene Woodley.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Evan Rachel Wood, Annie Lennox.

AD

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ricky Gervais.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Dr. Phil McGraw.