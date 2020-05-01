(All times Eastern.)

The Voice (NBC at 8) A performance by James Taylor, this season’s mega-mentor.

The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Dave teams up with Calvin to try to improve the safety of their community.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart (ABC at 8) One couple write a song together with the help of singer-songwriter Joel Crouse.

Secrets Unlocked: Egypt’s Lost City (Smithsonian at 8) Egyptologists question how the capital city of Pi-Ramesse simply disappeared in history.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (VH1 at 8) Bambi breaks the news to Scrappy about baby No. 2.

9-1-1 (Fox at 8) Athena’s investigation into the serial rapist case puts her life in jeopardy.

T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle (VH1 at 9) When Tiny joins T.I. on his podcast, they get real about relationships.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW at 9) Rosa makes a decision about her future.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht (Bravo at 9) Madison and Georgia’s friendship is tested.

All Rise (CBS at 9) Judge Benner authorizes Judge Carmichael to preside over a virtual bench trial.

The Baker and the Beauty (ABC at 10) Noa accidentally reveals a big secret when meeting the Garcias.

Songland (NBC at 10) Undiscovered songwriters pitch original material to Martina McBride.

Bull (CBS at 10) Bull helps Taylor bring a civil suit against the woman who killed her friend.

90 Day Fiance: What Now? (TLC at 10) Tiffany and her kids go to South Africa to reunite with Ronald.

Premieres

Gold Digger (Acorn TV) Drama following a 60-year-old woman, Julia, who falls in love with Benjamin, who’s almost 30 years younger, and the effect it has on her already dysfunctional family.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) An eight-episode documentary series examining “The Mandalorian” through interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Returning

Reno 911! (Quibi) Season 7.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Shailene Woodley.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Evan Rachel Wood, Annie Lennox.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ricky Gervais.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Dr. Phil McGraw.

— Nina Zafar