All American (CW at 8) Jordan and Simone’s big day is rapidly approaching, and Jordan helps Olivia see what was holding her back.
Hell’s Kitchen (Fox at 8) The chefs each cook a different international cuisine, and Gordon Ramsay kicks a chef out of the kitchen.
The Republic of Sarah (CW at 9) Lydon’s workers are causing problems, and Grover introduces Danny to a new friend.
HouseBroken (Fox at 9) Honey agrees to be the officiant for Shel and Lindsay’s wedding, and the guys engage in a wild bachelor party.
Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) The crew scrambles to prepare for a potential wedding, and the group’s first night out leaves some people feeling the love — and others not so much.
Intervention (A&E at 9) Clayton’s father’s gender dysphoria affects the whole family, and Clayton’s family is scared he may not survive without an intervention.
Duncanville (Fox at 9:30) Jack coaches Jing’s little league soccer team, and Annie brings Kimberly to work with her.
The Celebrity Dating Game (ABC at 10) Actor Nolan Gould seeks someone confident, charismatic and passionate, and comic Gabriel Iglesias asks contestants their favorite way to cuddle.
Premieres
Eden (Spectrum) A girl disappears in an idyllic waterside town that holds some dark secrets.
Specials
Stranger Sharks (Discovery Plus) Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp from “Stranger Things” team up to explore undersea ruins and artificial reefs.
Air Jaws: Going for Gold (Discovery at 8) The Air Jaws team returns to Seal Rock to try to capture the highest breach ever recorded.
Jaws Awakens: Phred vs. Slash (Discovery at 9) Brandon McMillan and Dickie Chivell try to seek out two of the largest sharks in existence.
Shark Attack Files (National Geographic at 9) A look at the behavior of sharks.
Expedition Unknown: Shark Trek (Discovery at 10) Josh Gates meets up with his childhood hero, William Shatner, to enter shark-filled waters.
Shark Attack Investigation: The Paige Winter Story (National Geographic at 10) Experts discuss the attack on the teenager, who remains an advocate for sharks.
Miniseries
Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes (HBO at 9) A series follows journalist Ronan Farrow, pictured above with Kim Masters, and his interviews with investigators, survivors and whistleblowers for his book “Catch and Kill.”
The Beast Must Die (AMC at 10) A mother stops at nothing to find her son’s killer.
Returning
Jack Irish (Acorn TV) Season 3.
Reasonable Doubt (Investigation Discovery at 10) Season 4.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Tom Hiddleston, Tig Notaro, GoldLink featuring Flo Milli.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keegan-Michael Key, Tones and I.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:36) Scarlett Johansson, Noah Syndergaard, Charlie Benante.
— Anying Guo